Advertisement

13 new COVID related deaths, according to Maine CDC

540 new cases recorded around the state
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Latest coronavirus numbers from Maine CDC for Thursday, January 7th
Latest coronavirus numbers from Maine CDC for Thursday, January 7th(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 13 more Mainers died with coronavirus, according to the latest figures from the Maine CDC.

In addition, 540 new cases being recorded around the state.

4 of those deaths come from Androscoggin County, 3 in Hancock County, 2 each in Somerset and Aroostook County and one each in Kennebec and York Counties.

The total number of cases now stands at 27, 625.

23,193 of those are confirmed by the Maine CDC.

Deaths now stand at 385.

54 COVID-19 patients are in critical care, according to the Maine CDC. 21 are on ventilators.

A county by county breakdown of latest coronavirus number released by Maine CDC
A county by county breakdown of latest coronavirus number released by Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Penobscot County is reporting 68 new cases.

Kennebec County has 28 new cases, Aroostook County with 19.

14 new cases in Knox County according to the Maine CDC.

24 in Somerset County.

170 new cases in Cumberland County, 79 in Androscoggin and 51 in York County.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s Thank You to teachers
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 6
Maine CDC reports 531 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
There was an evidence van on Pine Street.
Bangor Police execute search warrant at Pine Street home

Latest News

The Community Connector has had to scale back operations due to a shortage of bus drivers.
Bangor reduces bus service amid shortage of drivers
Police lights background
Officials investigate crash in Corinna
The latest in breast health technology will help give area women early detection and accurate...
Northern Light Health Blue Hill offering 3-D mammography
‘MDI Helpers: Pandemic Mutual Aid Response’ is a facilitative group for those with services to...
MDI citizens form pandemic aid group
King, Pingree say lawmakers should consider removing President Trump from office