13 new COVID related deaths, according to Maine CDC

Maine (WABI) - 13 more Mainers died with coronavirus, according to the latest figures from the Maine CDC.

In addition, 540 new cases being recorded around the state.

4 of those deaths come from Androscoggin County, 3 in Hancock County, 2 each in Somerset and Aroostook County and one each in Kennebec and York Counties.

The total number of cases now stands at 27, 625.

23,193 of those are confirmed by the Maine CDC.

Deaths now stand at 385.

54 COVID-19 patients are in critical care, according to the Maine CDC. 21 are on ventilators.

Penobscot County is reporting 68 new cases.

Kennebec County has 28 new cases, Aroostook County with 19.

14 new cases in Knox County according to the Maine CDC.

24 in Somerset County.

170 new cases in Cumberland County, 79 in Androscoggin and 51 in York County.

