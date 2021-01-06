Update on Waterville toddler recovering in Portland after being shot

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) -A friend of the Hood family has provided an update on the Waterville two-year-old who is fighting for his life after being shot on Saturday.

We spoke to Kristina Blaney Sunday about Evan Hood who is in critical care in Portland.

She says his parents, Dan and Cori Hood, say they are living their worst fear.

Police say a sibling found a gun secured in a closet, loaded it, and a round was fired.

Evan was shot in the head.

Blaney has started a GoFundMe page.

More than $9,300 has been donated to the family.

Blaney says Evan is showing positive signs of improvement.

She says doctors are considering taking out his breathing tube later this week.

She says he is not out of the woods yet, but they are focusing on the positive progress made by Evan.

