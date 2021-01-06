Advertisement

‘Unprecedented’: Husson University professor on D.C. protests

Husson university’s David Haus says this is a tragic day for our country.
Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As...
Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - This is a moment in history unlike any other.

David Haus is the Director of Online and Extended Learning for Husson University.

He says this is a tragic day for our country.

He said there have been times where election results have been disputed before - like the Election of 1876.

But to go as far as to seek out members of Congress and breach the capitol, nothing can really compare.

Haus added, ”So disturbing to me that a group of Americans felt that this is what it would take for them to be heard or for some reason, they are so convinced that there has been something nefarious happening with ballots that this is what it’s come to.”

Haus says there have been moments of violence at the capitol building and of course protests.

”Americans see this as a tragedy. We need to have a space to hear people’s grievances to make allowance for their differences but also to remember the united states is far more important than a whole than any other political agenda,” Haus explained.

Haus says Congress will continue to work no matter what opinions people hold.

King, Pingree say lawmakers should consider removing President Trump from office