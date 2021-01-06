‘Wreaths Across Deer Isle Stonington;” Army vet organizes hundreds of wreaths laid at veterans headstones

DEER ISLE-STONINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Hundreds of wreaths now grace the headstones at cemeteries in Deer Isle-Stonington. Those headstones belong to veterans and the wreaths were placed there before Christmas to honor their service.

Army veteran and Stonington native Cory Eaton just thought it was time.

“I started going to the ‘Wreaths Across America’ events a few years back, maybe five or so,” Eaton said. “And I’ve been incredibly moved by that event. And I had the idea that I wanted to do something for our local heroes.”

Eaton organized the making and laying of more than 660 wreaths at the headstones of every known veteran buried at cemeteries across Deer Isle-Stonington.

A pretty large undertaking; although to be fair, wreath production wasn’t something he handled directly.

“I personally didn’t make any. I’m all thumbs when it comes to that sort of thing.”

While it may have been Eaton’s idea, laying that many wreaths at the headstones of veterans takes a substantial community effort. He says that’s exactly what this is. Eaton’s wife made many of the wreaths. So did Acorn Lane Wreaths in Deer Isle, where they were also stored. And dozens of folks in the area gave a Sunday morning to lay them at the burial sites of those who gave so much more.

“Like all small communities, when something this important comes about, people really participate,” Eaton said. “And they came out and showed a side that I was proud to see.”

This all happened more than two weeks ago, and if you hadn’t heard about this story before now, there’s a good reason.

“I’ve kept this out of the press the whole time. I just didn’t want any recognition at all.”

But community wide tributes that started with one man’s idea don’t go unnoticed for very long.And there’s a good reason for that too.

Eaton said, “To see this dream become a reality was just amazing.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.