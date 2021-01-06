Rep. Pingree says President Trump should apologize and urge demonstrators to go home

WASHINGTON, Maine (WMTW) - Rep. Chellie Pingree says she is in a safe location away from where demonstrators stormed the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday.

The Democratic congressman from Maine says it was ‘shocking’ to see such a large group of protesters breach security and enter the building.

“Once the protesters got into the building they were breaking glass,” Pingree said.

“Police were using tear gas on them. We had to get our colleagues out of there with desperate means, with gas masks,” Rep. Pingree said.

Rep. Pingree says to calm the situation, President Trump must call on his supporters to leave.

“I think he should apologize and right now he should say very forcefully to his followers, ‘stand down, leave the complex, this is disorderly conduct. This is breaking the law. This is harming innocent please. Go home,’” Pingree said.

Pingree says the National Guard should ‘absolutely’ be called in to handle the situation.

Rep. Pingree says having people enter the Capitol with weapons was brazen, dangerous conduct which the president must more forcefully condemn.

Pres. Trump incited an insurrectionist mob to storm our Capitol & prevent a peaceful transition of power. He is a danger to our democratic institutions.



We need to impeach him, invoke the 25th Amendment, and remove him from office. pic.twitter.com/xmj9lAMkKA — Congresswoman Chellie Pingree (@chelliepingree) January 7, 2021

