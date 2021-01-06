Advertisement

Puritan Medical Products gains national recognition

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 1:42 PM EST
GUILFORD, Maine (WABI) - Puritan Medical Products - based in Guilford - has been named Inc. Magazine’s 2020 Company of the Year for their efforts during the pandemic.

The company also has a location in Pittsfield.

Governor Mills and Commissioner of the Maine Department of Labor Laura Fortman congratulated the company, which make swabs for COVID-19 testing.

The magazine launched the Best in Business awards to celebrate businesses making a positive impact in 2020.

Puritan partnered with the Central Western Maine Workforce Board and the Eastern Maine Development Corporation.

They recruited over 300 employees to meet the manufacturing demand for nasal swabs.

