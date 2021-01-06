Puritan Medical Products gains national recognition

GUILFORD, Maine (WABI) - Puritan Medical Products - based in Guilford - has been named Inc. Magazine’s 2020 Company of the Year for their efforts during the pandemic.

The company also has a location in Pittsfield.

Governor Mills and Commissioner of the Maine Department of Labor Laura Fortman congratulated the company, which make swabs for COVID-19 testing.

“It is public and private partnerships like these that make a true difference in the lives of Maine workers and businesses. Congratulations to Puritan Medical Products on being recognized for their incredible hard work and tenacity during these challenging times.”

The magazine launched the Best in Business awards to celebrate businesses making a positive impact in 2020.

Puritan partnered with the Central Western Maine Workforce Board and the Eastern Maine Development Corporation.

They recruited over 300 employees to meet the manufacturing demand for nasal swabs.

“Puritan represents the best of what Maine has to offer and showcases the strength of Maine’s workforce system. This 100-year-old Maine-based family business rose to the challenge of pro­viding desperately needed swabs for the world’s COVID tests. They are a testament to Maine businesses’ shared commitment to doing what is necessary to help our neighbors.”

