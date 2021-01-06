Advertisement

Members of Maine’s congressional delegation safe after protesters breach US Capitol

Police keep a watch on demonstrators who tried to break through a police barrier, Wednesday,...
Police keep a watch on demonstrators who tried to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST
WASHINGTON (WMTW) - Members of Maine’s congressional delegation are safe after protesters breached the U.S. Capitol Wednesday as Congress began certifying the Electoral College count.

The office for Rep. Chellie Pingree said the congresswoman is safe and her staff is working remotely.

Our media partner, WMTW has been told Sen. Angus King is safe in a secure location.

Members of the staff for Sen. Susan Collins also said the senator was safe in a secure location.

Rep. Jared Golden’s staff and his staff are safe and accounted for, according to his spokespeople.

The Maine Republican Party issued a statement on Twitter saying,

“We believe in peaceful protest. The activity seen at the United States Capitol today is completely unacceptable and an affront to our Republican values. Republicans believe in law and order, our constitution, and our country, not rioting and violence.”

Lawmakers, including Vice President Mike Pence, have said the violence and destruction must stop and to leave the building.

King, Pingree say lawmakers should consider removing President Trump from office