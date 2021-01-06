Variably Cloudy & Breezy Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will stay to our north and west today. Low pressure will still be to our east which means it will be another breezy day today with variably cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the upper 20s to low 30s north and low to mid 30s elsewhere. A dry day is expected once again on Friday with partly cloudy skies as high pressure is in control to our northwest. Highs will be a bit cooler, running in the 20s. Saturday, there will be a bit more cloudiness as an area of low pressure works off well to our southeast. All indications are that this storm will pass well to our south and skies will remain partly cloudy for much of the state. Highs on Saturday will top out in the 20s to lower 30s. Partly to mostly sunny skies to end the weekend, on Sunday. Highs will run in the 20s to near 30 degrees.

Today: Variably cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Winds northwest at 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the 30s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, highs will top out in the 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs will run in the 20s to near 30 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.