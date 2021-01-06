Maine Lawmakers considering more than 1,600 bills this session

(AP) - Maine lawmakers will be considering more than 1,600 bills this session, but COVID-19 will take up much of their time.

A slew of bills would curtail the governor’s executive powers, protect the rights of patients and help hard-hit businesses.

Assistant House Majority Leader Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, wants to address the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on people of color. Rep. Jon Connor, R-Lewiston, wants to eliminate sales tax on hard-hit restaurants and lodging establishments. Sen. Cathy Breen, D-Falmouth, wants legislative oversight over how the state spends federal COVID-19 relief funds. Sen. Lisa Keim, R-Dixfield, wants to establish a COVID-19 review commission.

Most legislative committees are starting their work later this month.

There’s no date for full chambers to convene.

