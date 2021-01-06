Advertisement

Maine Lawmakers considering more than 1,600 bills this session

A slew of bills would curtail the governor’s executive powers, protect the rights of patients and help hard-hit businesses
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:57 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Maine lawmakers will be considering more than 1,600 bills this session, but COVID-19 will take up much of their time.

A slew of bills would curtail the governor’s executive powers, protect the rights of patients and help hard-hit businesses.

Assistant House Majority Leader Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, wants to address the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on people of color. Rep. Jon Connor, R-Lewiston, wants to eliminate sales tax on hard-hit restaurants and lodging establishments. Sen. Cathy Breen, D-Falmouth, wants legislative oversight over how the state spends federal COVID-19 relief funds. Sen. Lisa Keim, R-Dixfield, wants to establish a COVID-19 review commission.

Most legislative committees are starting their work later this month.

There’s no date for full chambers to convene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s Thank You to teachers
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 6
Maine CDC reports 531 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
There was an evidence van on Pine Street.
Bangor Police execute search warrant at Pine Street home
Latest coronavirus numbers from Maine CDC for Thursday, January 7th
13 new COVID related deaths, according to Maine CDC

Latest News

Understanding the 25th Amendment.
Understanding the 25th Amendment
Annie Clark discusses protests
Communications Director for Senator Collins on D.C. protests
Some GOP lawmakers demand that colleagues return to work
Sen. Angus King
Maine senator says President Trump’s comments ‘would make Richard Nixon blush’