Maine CDC reports 531 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Two of the deaths come from Penobscot County, marking 10 deaths there in the last month
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 6
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:36 AM EST
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 531 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.

Three more Mainers have died with the coronavirus. Two were men in their 80s from Penobscot County, the other was a man in his 70s from Cumberland County.

The total number of cases now surpasses 27,000. Of those, 22,794 are confirmed.

Deaths now stand at 372. Twenty-four are from Penobscot County, an increase of 10 in the last month.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Jan. 6
Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Jan. 6(WABI)

Penobscot County reported 50 new cases Wednesday.

Kennebec has 43 new cases, Aroostook 21.

Knox and Waldo counties are reporting no change.

