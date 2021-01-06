Maine CDC reports 531 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Two of the deaths come from Penobscot County, marking 10 deaths there in the last month
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:36 AM EST
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 531 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.
Three more Mainers have died with the coronavirus. Two were men in their 80s from Penobscot County, the other was a man in his 70s from Cumberland County.
The total number of cases now surpasses 27,000. Of those, 22,794 are confirmed.
Deaths now stand at 372. Twenty-four are from Penobscot County, an increase of 10 in the last month.
Penobscot County reported 50 new cases Wednesday.
Kennebec has 43 new cases, Aroostook 21.
Knox and Waldo counties are reporting no change.
