Maine CDC Director talks about vaccines in the state

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says as the state continues to rollout its COVID-19 vaccination plan, several other versions of the vaccine are on the horizon.

At a CDC briefing Wednesday, Shah said AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson are working on them, too.

He says those who get a vaccine will automatically have a second dose set aside for them.

Shah says full protection from the vaccine comes about a week following the second dose.

He says it’s not a question of who will get the vaccine, “It’s a question of when. We are working as hard as we can to set up systems to speed that up as fast as possible so that when that vaccine comes into our state’s borders, we get it into arms as quickly as possible. We know that it’s not happening at the pace that any of us wanted in Maine or across the country but please know at the same time we are pushing the federal government to produce as much vaccine and give us clarity around that production while simultaneously setting up systems to get folks through that line as quickly as possible.”

Shah says they are working with nursing students and other health professionals to possible administer the vaccine at some point.

He says they are also working on places to safely give out the shots when they are available to the general public.

