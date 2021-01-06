Maine CDC Director talks about at-home COVID-19 test kits

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Maine CDC Director Dr. Shah says at-home tests for the coronavirus available on Amazon are reliable.

He says that’s according to the data available surrounding them.

Shah adds the fact they can be done at home is also a benefit.

In recent weeks, the U.S. CDC granted emergency authorization to saliva-based at-home tests.

They can be bought on Amazon but they are pricey - around $100 for one and $1,000 for 10.

We asked Shah how the Maine CDC will be able to get results from these tests.

”Unless I know the total number of tests done and if we’re only getting selective reporting for different quadrants and different precincts, the positivity rate loses it’s meaning. So, these reports, so we have the total denominator of tests, are really critical otherwise the weight of our epidemiological statistics starts falling off,” said Shah.

Shah says he believes the manufacturers of tests like these will be able to electronically report test results to CDC officials.

