Healthcare workers in Maine begin taking second dose of vaccine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health began the second round of COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday for certain healthcare workers.

The two doses must be taken three weeks apart.

By the end of the day Wednesday, 200 Northern Light healthcare workers are expected to be fully vaccinated.

Dr. Kelly Klein at Eastern Maine Medical Center is one of them.

“Leading up to the first vaccine of course I did a lot of research like everybody else did. About messenger RNA vaccines, about vaccines in general. I was feeling very comfortable with the idea of a vaccine,” said Dr. Klein.

Now, after receiving both doses, Dr. Klein says she hasn’t had any symptoms so far.

“No one I know has received or had anything but the normal discomfort in a vaccination shot. No one has gotten fevers, no one has gotten ill,” said Dr. Klein.

Northern Light Health officials say that COVID-19 symptoms are more common after the second dose.

“Tomorrow we’ll know more from the people who were vaccinated today. Most people do very well with this. I will say when you get those symptoms, it’s actually your immune response that’s telling that the vaccine is actually doing what it’s supposed to do,” said Dr. Klein.

Dr. James Jarvis admits the roll out of the vaccine for healthcare workers came sooner then he expected, but believes it may become available to the public in the springtime.

“If you can get the vaccine, please get the vaccine. It’s incredibly important to do so. And I am just happy to be included in the ability to be able to get vaccinated. To be able to be safe for myself, my family, for my coworkers, and for my patients in the community as a large,” said Dr. Klein.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.