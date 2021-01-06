Advertisement

Communications Director for Senator Collins on D.C. protests

Confirms Collins and staff are safe.
Annie Clark discusses protests
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST
WASHINGTON D.C. (WABI) - As the events of Wednesday unfolded TV5 was able to speak with members of Senator Collins staff and they were able to confirm that the Senator and her staff in D.C. were safe.

Just moments ago we spoke with Annie Clark, Collins Communications Director, who is in our nation’s capitol. Here’s a portion of that conversation.

