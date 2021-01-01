Advertisement

Target recalls baby clothes over possible choking hazard

Target has recalled clothing that poses a choking hazard to babies and toddlers.
Target has recalled clothing that poses a choking hazard to babies and toddlers.(US CPSC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2021 at 3:45 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Target is recalling certain infant clothes because they pose a possible choking hazards.

The Cloud Island infant rompers and Cat & Jack infant-toddler girl’s one-piece rash guard swimsuits have faulty snaps. The snaps can break or come off, which poses a risk of choking.

Although no choking incidents have been reported, Target has already removed the products from its stores and website.

Both items come in various sizes and were sold until October.

If you have one, return it to Target for a refund.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 18th
Maine CDC reports 200 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Bomb squad on scene on Indian Island
UPDATE: Police investigating after suspicious package was left on Indian Island
Possible exposure to E. coli
Maine CDC Warns of Possible Exposure to Shiga Toxin-Producing E. coli
Marc Karun
Stetson man accused of killing Connecticut girl appears in Bangor court
Hermon fire
Crews respond to Hermon fire

Latest News

A banner for Squarespace hangs at the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The New...
Stocks fall in third day of downturn; Bitcoin drops 16%
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer rails against the House GOP for their efforts to...
Schumer slams Republicans over Jan. 6 commission opposition
Blue Hill Memorial Hospital
Visitors now welcomed at Northern Light Blue Hill, Maine Coast Hospitals
The law signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott puts Texas in line with more than a dozen other...
Texas governor signs law banning abortions early as 6 weeks
Billy Porter, 51, who won an Emmy for his HIV-positive character Pray Tell on the FX series,...
No more shame: Billy Porter breaks silence on HIV status