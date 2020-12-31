Waterville Fire Department responds to New Year’s Eve morning fire
The call came in around 5:30 Thursday morning
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Fire Department confirmed to TV5 it responded to a fire on Kennedy Memorial Drive Thursday morning. Officials say the call came in around 5:30 a.m.
No word on any injuries or a potential cause just yet.
As of 8:30 a.m., firefighters were still clearing up the scene.
We expect an update later on Thursday.
