Waterville Fire Department responds to New Year’s Eve morning fire

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Fire Department confirmed to TV5 it responded to a fire on Kennedy Memorial Drive Thursday morning. Officials say the call came in around 5:30 a.m.

No word on any injuries or a potential cause just yet.

As of 8:30 a.m., firefighters were still clearing up the scene.

We expect an update later on Thursday.

United Way of Maine on fire about 6am this morning. Kennedy Memorial Drive, Waterville, Maine @WABI_TV5 @WMTWTV pic.twitter.com/xIDlmUQeMq — KPKratka (@kevinkratka) December 31, 2020

