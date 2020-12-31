Advertisement

Waterville Fire Department responds to New Year’s Eve morning fire

The call came in around 5:30 Thursday morning
Viewer photo of fire on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville Thursday morning
Viewer photo of fire on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville Thursday morning(Kevin Kratka)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Fire Department confirmed to TV5 it responded to a fire on Kennedy Memorial Drive Thursday morning. Officials say the call came in around 5:30 a.m.

No word on any injuries or a potential cause just yet.

As of 8:30 a.m., firefighters were still clearing up the scene.

We expect an update later on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another inmate at Maine State Prison dies.
Another inmate dies at Maine State Prison, non-COVID related
Maine COVID-19 data, updated Dec. 30
Maine sees 598 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Bangor death now being investigated as homicide.
Bangor Police identify homicide victim
Mills orders early business closures to continue until further notice amid continued surge
File image
Firefighters rescue animals from burning Bangor apartment building

Latest News

More than 3,000 Mainers file new unemployment claims
Independent doctors ask for clarity in state’s vaccination plan
The Maine CDC and state DHHS say all those workers will get the vaccine however the state’s...
Independent doctors ask for clarity in state’s vaccination plan
38-year-old Derek Creasy was arrested and taken to Waldo County Jail.
Man charged in connection with house fire in Unity