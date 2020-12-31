UMaine men’s hockey back at practice, staying upbeat despite challenges

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine men’s hockey back on the practice rink this week after an apparent false-positive COVID-19 test put them in quarantine a few weeks ago.

“We’ve had to do pods so we’ve only had one practice so far where we were able to put the whole team on the ice. The player’s enthusiasm never waned with the exception of a few days when we were set to play and then we couldn’t. That sort of stuff sort of hits them pretty hard,” says UMaine head coach Red Gendron, “I said to the guys I am really proud of you about how well you managed to stay upbeat.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.