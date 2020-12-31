Advertisement

Senator Collins weighs in on proposed stimulus check increase

By Courtney Cortright
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (WABI) -Senator Susan Collins weighing in on whether to increase stimulus checks.

That measure is stalled in the Senate right now.

Collins is in favor of a $2,000 payment but says it should go to middle and lower-income families.

The Senate is also looking at whether to override President Trump’s veto of the defense bill.

Senator Collins said, ”I believe that each issue should be handled on its own merits in and for that reason. For example, I disagree with two of my colleagues, one on the far left, one on the far right, that are holding up the veto override of the defense bill which is so important to our national security and absolutely critical to jobs in the state of Maine. The two issues are completely separate. They should not be linked together.”

Senator Collins said she will vote to overide President Trump’s veto.

