Second doses for coronavirus vaccines expected to arrive next week

They will be delivered to the same locations so they can give the vaccine recipients their second dose at 21 days.
ASD teachers will have to wait weeks if not months for the COVID-19 vaccine
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Director Dr. Nirav Shah says the second dose for Mainers will be arriving next week.

He says they will be delivered to the same locations so they can give the vaccine recipients their second dose at 21 days.

When asked if they are concerned about whether the second doses are guaranteed to make it to Maine on time, Shah said it is a concern.

”As with so many things, until they have arrived in Maine and at the places they are supposed to be, we will keep pushing to make sure they are coming on the way they will,” said Shah.

Shah says according to the US CDC, timing is important, but if the second dose is administered on day 22 - that is ok.

He says the second dose is like a booster to ensure the effectiveness of the first shot.

As far as any variations of the coronavirus found in the state, Dr. Shah says there has not been any other cases detected like those in Colorado and the U-K.

