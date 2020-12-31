Penobscot County being closely monitored by Department of Education

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot County is under close watch by the Maine Department of Education in its color coded system for safe learning during the pandemic.

So is Aroostook County.

Four counties remain yellow, which indicates hybrid learning is best.

Those are Androscoggin, Cumberland, Oxford and York counties.

All other of Maine’s counties are green.

But education officials say the coronavirus positivity rates in Penobscot and Aroostock Counties have increased in the last two weeks and are now above the statewide average.

So those counties are under watch for a possible change in color designation.

The next Education Department update will two weeks from tomorrow, January 15th.

