Penobscot County being closely monitored by Department of Education

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot County is under close watch by the Maine Department of Education in its color coded system for safe learning during the pandemic.

So is Aroostook County.

Those are Androscoggin, Cumberland, Oxford and York counties.

All other of Maine’s counties are green.

But education officials say the coronavirus positivity rates in Penobscot and Aroostock Counties have increased in the last two weeks and are now above the statewide average.

So those counties are under watch for a possible change in color designation.

The next Education Department update will two weeks from tomorrow, January 15th.

