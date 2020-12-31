Partly Sunny, Breezy & Milder than Normal this Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The system that brought the state rain and snow last night into this morning it rapidly advancing to our northeast. The precipitation has generally ended statewide. Clouds will start to clear out and we’re looking at partly cloudy skies throughout much of the afternoon. It will be on the mild side as well, highs will run in the 30s to mid 40s statewide. High pressure builds in tonight, skies will turn mainly clear and temperatures will fall back to the teens and lower 20s.

We stay dry throughout the day on Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 30s. However, clouds will increase throughout the evening and night as another storm is expected to move in on Saturday. Highs Friday afternoon will top out in the 30s. As of now it looks like snow will break out in the southwest parts of the state Saturday morning and push to the north and east. It will start as snow for much of the state and continue as snow for most of interior Maine for the daytime as well. There will likely be some mixing and rain near and along the coastline Saturday afternoon. This will all come to an end Saturday evening and night. It looks like the 1-4″ of snow is likely near and along the coast with some mixing and rain possible. Far Northern Maine will see all snow but they’re too far away from the center of low pressure to see the heavier snowfall rates. Much of Central Maine, from around Bangor up through Greenville and Millinocket at this point will see around 3-7″ of snow. This is the initial thinking and may change a bit over the next 24-36 hours as new data comes in. Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies and highs topping out in the upper 20s to mid 30s. We are watching another storm for the day Monday. An area of low pressure looks like it will move to our south and snow is possible across the state with the heaviest precipitation falling in the southern and eastern parts of the state. Some mixing and rain possible near the coast. We will continue to update you on this storm over the next couple days.

Today: Mostly cloudy early with partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. It will be mild, highs will run in the 30s to low 40s. Breezy, winds W/SW at 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mainly clear skies. Lows will drop back to the teens to lower 20s. Winds NW at 5-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase throughout the evening and it will remain cloudy during the nighttime. Highs will top out in the 30s. Winds W/NW at 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Snow likely across Central and Northern Maine. Snow to start along the coast, transitioning to a wintry mix and rain in some areas. Highs will run in the 30s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the 30s for much of the state.

Monday: Snow possible for much of the state with some mixing along the coastline. Highs will top out in the 30s statewide.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.