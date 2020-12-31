Advertisement

Northern Light EMMC treating record number of COVID-19 patients

As of Thursday, the hospital is caring for 52 COVID-19 patients.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The number of coronavirus patients admitted to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor has hit a new record.

As of Thursday, the hospital is caring for 52 COVID-19 patients.

They’re also monitoring another six who are under investigation for possible infection.

Those numbers represent about 1/3 of the 177 people in the hospital throughout the state.

Hospital officials say the increasing numbers across Northern Light Health are of continued concern.

Here is the official statement from the hospital:

