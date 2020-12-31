Northern Light EMMC treating record number of COVID-19 patients

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The number of coronavirus patients admitted to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor has hit a new record.

As of Thursday, the hospital is caring for 52 COVID-19 patients.

They’re also monitoring another six who are under investigation for possible infection.

Those numbers represent about 1/3 of the 177 people in the hospital throughout the state.

Hospital officials say the increasing numbers across Northern Light Health are of continued concern.

Here is the official statement from the hospital:

“Our increasing numbers across Northern Light Health and specifically at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center are of continued concern. At this time we are able to maintain all of our critical and routine services, but continue to monitor bed capacity, staffing, and resources and will adjust accordingly. We ask for the public’s assistance by wearing face coverings in public, avoiding gatherings outside of their household, practicing good hand hygiene, and remaining at least six feet away from others. Only together can we stop the spread of this devastating disease.”

