Advertisement

New Year’s Eve storms, possible tornadoes expected in South

Severe weather is expected across the South on New Year's Eve.
Severe weather is expected across the South on New Year's Eve.(Source: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Severe storms capable of spinning up tornadoes are expected across the Deep South.

Forecasters say the storms are expected to strike the region on Thursday — New Year’s Eve.

The national Storm Prediction Center says the area most at risk of severe weather on Thursday includes parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

The region at enhanced risk of severe weather includes more than 4 million people and the metropolitan areas of New Orleans; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Beaumont, Texas.

“Tornadoes along with damaging wind gusts and large hail are all potential threats,” according to the National Weather Service office in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Forecasters say the risk of severe weather will later spread into Alabama and parts of the Florida Panhandle.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another inmate at Maine State Prison dies.
Another inmate dies at Maine State Prison, non-COVID related
Maine COVID-19 data, updated Dec. 30
Maine sees 598 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Bangor death now being investigated as homicide.
Bangor Police identify homicide victim
Mills orders early business closures to continue until further notice amid continued surge
File image
Firefighters rescue animals from burning Bangor apartment building

Latest News

No one will be allowed near Times Square to watch the ball drop in person on New Year's Eve....
2020 finally ending, but New Year’s revelries muted by coronavirus
A shopper walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
Claims for jobless benefits fall to 787,000, down 19,000
More than 3,000 Mainers file new unemployment claims
Pope Francis will not lead New Year’s ceremonies due to sciatica.
Back pain causes pope to skip Vatican New Year’s ceremonies
Certain lots of Sportmix High Energy pet food, produced by Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc., of...
Pet food recalled over deadly toxin