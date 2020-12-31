Advertisement

New England state governors extend ban on interstate youth hockey

January 31st new date for interstate hockey games.
Youth Hockey
Youth Hockey
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - State governors for all of New England, New York and New Jersey have extended their ban of interstate hockey games until January 31st. Play was to resume on Friday. The governor’s issued a joint statement “suspending interstate youth hockey competitions for public and private schools and youth hockey leagues” through at least the end of next month.

Collegiate, professional, and USA national teams are still allowed to travel to play. Provided they follow safety protocols and restrictions.

