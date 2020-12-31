More than 3,000 Mainers file new unemployment claims

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - More than 3,000 Mainers filed new claims for unemployment last week.

The Maine Department of Labor reported 27,000 claims for unemployment insurance.

18,000 initial claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

The Labor Department says the majority of the new PUA initial claims and weekly certifications are from people who have exhausted their state Extended or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.

Since March 15th, the Maine Department of Labor has paid out over $1.7 Billion in federal and state unemployment benefits.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.