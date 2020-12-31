Massachusetts man arrested after shooting in Franklin County

DALLAS PLANTATION, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts man is under arrest, accused of after shooting another man in Dallas Plantation, in Franklin County.

Authorities responded to a gunshot victim at a home on Lynn Way Wednesday shortly after 6 p.m.

Soon after 45-year-old Jesse Duval of Westminster, Massachusetts was arrested.

Police say Duval and another man who he is related by marriage got into an altercation before Duval shot the man.

He’s being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Duval is charged with Assault and Reckless Conduct.

The case is still under investigation.

