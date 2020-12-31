Man charged in connection with house fire in Unity

UNITY, Maine (WABI) - A man has been charged in connection with a house fire in Unity.

According to police, 38-year-old Derek Creasy of Unity is charged with arson and attempted murder.

Police say Creasy is connected to the fire on Turner Court on December 22nd.

Creasy is behind bars at the Waldo County Jail.

Police are still trying to figure out who may have set a second fire to the house on the 26th.

Police also released they are still investigating a fire that happened on Monday on Depot Street at the Unity United Methodist Church around 6 p.m.

According to the spokesperson, Katy England, “Investigators from the state Fire Marshal’s office have had a presence in Unity for most of the past week and have been assisted with their investigative efforts by the Waldo County Sheriff’s Department and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.”

Maine State Police also announced Wednesday they searched an apartment building on School Street in Unity.

It happened around 6 p.m.

Authorities say a car was seized at one apartment and will be further investigated.

