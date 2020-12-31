Advertisement

Maine’s 2nd Congressional District importance highlights 2020 year in politics

Presidential campaigns set sights on electoral vote.
The president delivers remarks at Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant in October, among many popular stories with TV5 viewers.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - No matter who you cast your ballot for, 2020 was one of the wildest political years on record.

Interestingly enough, Maine found itself at the center of it all.

Let’s takes a look back at the top stories among TV5 viewers.

Back in April, Maine’s former Governor let everyone know he wanted to be their future Governor, too.

TV5 viewers watched as hundreds of millions of dollars were spent in the U-S Senate race between incumbent Republican Susan Collins and Democratic challenger Sara Gideon..

Collins eventually winning an historic 5th term.

Maine’s Second Congressional District and its electoral college vote was the focus of the race for President.

In June, President Trump flew into Bangor and met with commercial fisherman, opening up thousands of miles previously off limits fishing area...

From there he was off to Puritan Medical Products in Guilford. Their production of COVID-19 testing swabs a huge part of the fight against coronavirus..

After that, campaigning would kick into high gear.

Multiple visits from Donald Trump Junior and Dr. Jill Biden, wife of now President-elect Joe Biden.

In October, TV5 was granted a one on one interview with Vice President Mike Pence when he held a rally in Hermon..

In the final days leading up to the election, President Trump returned.

His “surprise” visit to a Levant farm drew thousands.

In the end, as he did in 2016 - President Trump split Maine’s electoral votes, winning the Second Congressional District and its single vote. The only two times in state history it has happened.

