Maine CDC reports 702 new COVID-19 cases, Aroostook County deaths double

Aroostook County went from reporting 4 to 8 total deaths overnight.
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 31
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Another 13 Mainers have died with COVID-19. That includes four deaths in Aroostook County, doubling the total there in just one day.

There were three deaths in Cumberland and Oxford counties, two in York County, and one in Hancock County as well.

Total deaths in Maine jump to 347.

This, as the Maine CDC reports 702 new coronavirus cases. It’s the third time the state has gone over 700 in a single day.

Of the 24,204 total cases in Maine, 20,637 are confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Dec. 31
According to the Maine CDC, recovery numbers are not up-to-date, so we’re no longer able to accurately report active cases. Instead, we’re providing you with new case counts for each county.

York County is reporting more than 200 new cases. Penobscot County has 79 new cases. Kennebec County has 48, Aroostook County has 32 and Washington County has 20.

