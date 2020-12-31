Independent doctors ask for clarity in state’s vaccination plan

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - After raising concerns over perceived inequity in the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, the association representing independent physicians in Maine says they’re satisfied with progress made with state healthcare officials in addressing members’ concerns.

The Maine Medical Association says even though their members are testing and treating COVID-19 patients, as of now they have no way to get immunized.

“We’re looking for when the math equals this, will our members be covered? And I’m sure other healthcare providers and their associations are looking for the same thing. That being said, that’s being worked on right now and we’re happy about that,” said Dan Morin, spokesman for the association.

Morin says some members who work as outpatient physicians outside traditional hospital and healthcare network settings are seeing other medical professionals who perform the same job getting vaccinated, prompting concerns over, as Morin put it, ‘inequity.’

The MMA has proposed using community health clinics as hubs to vaccinate medical staff who don’t work in large hospital networks.

The Maine CDC and state DHHS say all those workers will get the vaccine however the state’s supply is less than expected right now.

“The question with respect to those providers is not whether or if they will get vaccinated but when and how,” said Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah during Wednesday’s briefing.

“We’re absolutely satisfied with the progress that we’ve seen just this week along some practices are already receiving doses and we’re communicating with them pretty frequently to come up with a more detailed plan that should give us enough information to have our members’ anxiety quelled over the next few days while we work to get them vaccine over the next few weeks,” Morin said.

Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said independent medical staff is part of the state’s 1A vaccination category and the state began working with the MMA this week to begin moving vaccines.

Morin says some physician’s offices among his membership have begun to receive their first doses.

