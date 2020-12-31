Health care organizations getting funding through grant

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Health care organizations around the state are getting financial relief.

During Wednesday’s CDC briefing, Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said $5.2 million in grants will be awarded.

She says the funding will be given to 54 health care organizations to help sustain vital services.

Lambrew says the Maine Health Care Financial Relief Pogram is backed by the federal CARES Act.

It provides up to $100,000 to organizations to address business disruptions due to the pandemic.

”The grants build on the department’s commitment to support Maine’s providers in response to the pandemic. We have provided $57 million dollars in federal and state dollars to Maine care providers and have supported these facilities with COVID-19 testing,” said Lambrew.

Lambrew says the bulk of the funding is going to Maine hospitals and nursing homes.

Funding is also going to children’s behavioral health providers, home health, and hospice.

Maine health care providers have also received direct support of nearly $500 million dollars from the federal government’s coronavirus Provider Relief Fund.

