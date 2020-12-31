Following state guidance, home basketball games on the horizon for traveling Black Bears

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The state and UMaine have worked to allow the Black Bears to play host to basketball games starting this weekend.

“They have assured us that they can have that basketball game and adhere to our 50 person gathering limit that is statewide,” says Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew, “Iintercollegiate athletics, professional sports are typically subject to guidelines issued by different types of leagues. They typically have more access to testing for example.”

UMaine men’s basketball is set to play UNH twice at “The Pit” this weekend. The first home games in Orono since March.

“We are excited to play. I don’t think there is a huge difference between home and away. Without the fans,” says UMaine head men’s basketball coach Richard Barron, “The real difference is the travel and the logistics. So, I am really happy for Matt Marshall, he doesn’t have to deal with all of that stuff of being on the road. I’m not sure it makes a real difference in terms of impact on the game.”

