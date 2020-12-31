Fair Tonight & Friday, Snow, Mix & Rain Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A ridge of high pressure currently centered over the lower Great Lakes Region will move east and control the weather across Maine tonight. The high will bring our region a mostly clear sky tonight, along with a diminishing wind. The low temps tonight will range from the upper single numbers in some of the deeper valleys north to near 20° along the coast. The high will bring Maine a bright day tomorrow, along with a rather light breeze and high temps in the mid-20s to lower 30s across eastern and central parts of the state.

The ridge of high pressure that produces the fair weather tomorrow will move into the Canadian Maritimes tomorrow night and early Saturday, while at the same time a storm over the Ohio River Valley moves northeast and pulls a warm front towards Maine. The high to our northeast will cause the warm front to stall south of Maine as a new storm develops along the northern Mid-Atlantic Coastline and then slides through the Gulf of Maine Saturday. The combination of the high to our northeast and the storm moving through the Gulf of Maine will likely hold enough cold air in across much of Maine so that precipitation will fall mainly as snow across the north, with snow changing to a mixture of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain mainly south and east of the Bangor Region. The storm will likely produce 4 to 8″ of snow across areas that remain mostly snow including much of interior central Maine, with lesser amounts across the far south and coast, where the snow changes to a mixed bag of precipitation. Travel on Saturday might be difficult due to snow covered and slippery roads and that has prompted the WABI TV5 Forecast Center to declared Saturday a First Alert Weather Day.

After a brief break in the action Sunday another storm will approach New England for late Sunday night, Monday and possibly Tuesday as well. The slow moving storm will likely bring snow and mixed precipitation to much of Maine as we start the workweek Monday. The exact track and strength of the storm will determine how much precipitation falls and what form it takes across our area early next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with northwest wind diminishing to under 10 mph and lows between 9° and 21°.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a light breeze and high temps in the mid-20s to lower 30s.

Saturday: Snow north and mix south, with an east to northeast breeze around 10 mph and high temps in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Sunday: Mixed sun and clouds, with high temps in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Monday: Snow and mixed precipitation likely, with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Tuesday: Blustery, with mixed precipitation likely and highs in the 30s.

