Belfast community sings in the new year

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Folks in Belfast rang in the new year a bit early and a bit different.

They turned to music to reflect on this year and look ahead to what’s to come.

“We’re moving into a new time, its going to be a better time, a happier time, as neighbors and friends and community members we’re going to go out and sing it in,” said Aynne Ames, a member of the Belfast Parks and Recreation.

Downtown Belfast would typically host a New Year’s by the Bay celebration.

But due to the pandemic, Belfast Parks and Recreation got creative.

“Yeah it’s freezing, no we cannot have microphones because we cant share, yes we have to stay far apart. We don’t care, we wanted to sing, we needed to sing,” said Ames.

There was a definite theme among the songs with “Lean on Me,” “We are the World,” and “God bless America.”

Belfast Parks and Recreation member Aynne Ames says music is healing.

“The need for music is absolutely there. especially the need for live music and live performance. There’s so many amazing things that we can do with our technology but there’s still nothing better than seeing live performance,” said musician Colin Graebert.

As for 2021? Colin Graebert can’t wait to sing with his choir in person.

And for Ames, the best is yet to come.

“I think everybody with a brain in their head wants things to be better and safer and happier and kinder,” said Ames.

