Bangor police urge having a plan for your ride home from New Year’s Eve

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - No matter how you’re celebrating on New Year’s Eve, officials with Bangor Police Department want you to have fun but keep safety first.

If you’re drinking, officials say plan on how you’re getting home - whether that be a cab driver, an uber, or a friend who hasn’t been drinking.

Bangor Police Department officers will be out in full force to make sure people are not drinking and driving.

Bangor Police Sgt. Wade Betters, said, ”If you are going to try and risk it and drive home after having too much to drink there’s a pretty good chance that you are going to get caught. We do not want you to get behind the wheel of a car we do not want to have to call your family and notify someone else family of a serious accident or fatality that’s related to a drunk driving offense.”

If you’re caught, Sargeant Betters says it could cost you.

You could face hundreds of dollars in fines, a suspended license, and maybe even jail time.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.