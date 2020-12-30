Versant Power invests over $440,000 into communities in 2020

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Versant Power announced they invested over $440,000 in local communities this year.

$65,000 was donated in support of COVID-19 response funds at the United Way and Good Shepherd Food Bank.

Another $60,000 supported six regional YMCAs.

$30,000 went to the Eastern and Aroostook Area Agencies on Aging, which helped provide access to food, heating assistance and socialization opportunities.

The company also continued long-term charitable investments into the revitalization of northern Maine communities, broadband expansion projects, and support for University of Maine engineering students and programs.

When Versant Power was acquired by ENMAX earlier this year, part of the deal included a 10 percent increase in community investment each year over the next five years.

