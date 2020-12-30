Advertisement

Versant Power invests over $440,000 into communities in 2020

Versant power
Versant power(WAGM)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Versant Power announced they invested over $440,000 in local communities this year.

$65,000 was donated in support of COVID-19 response funds at the United Way and Good Shepherd Food Bank.

Another $60,000 supported six regional YMCAs.

$30,000 went to the Eastern and Aroostook Area Agencies on Aging, which helped provide access to food, heating assistance and socialization opportunities.

The company also continued long-term charitable investments into the revitalization of northern Maine communities, broadband expansion projects, and support for University of Maine engineering students and programs.

When Versant Power was acquired by ENMAX earlier this year, part of the deal included a 10 percent increase in community investment each year over the next five years.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pompeii Pizza is closing its doors.
Bangor pizza shop closing downtown location
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 29
Maine reports 7 deaths, 591 new COVID-19 cases
Another inmate at Maine State Prison dies.
Another inmate dies at Maine State Prison, non-COVID related
Maine COVID-19 data, updated Dec. 30
Maine sees 598 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Two men were shot during a robbery Sunday night at this home on Birch Heights Drive in Trenton.
Wife of alleged Trenton shooter arrested Tuesday

Latest News

Waste piles grow since closure of Hampden Fiberight plant
Shuttered Hampden recycling facility could have new owner in early 2021
Puritan
Puritan donates $20k to fight food insecurity
Stephen King's lawn art among the favorites.
TV5 viewers favorite stories of 2020
Investigation shows evidence of racism at Bangor High School, school officials address their response