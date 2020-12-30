Advertisement

UMaine men’s basketball to play at home this weekend, hockey teams get new road schedule

No fans or media allowed due to Maine’s indoor gathering regulations.
UMaine set to hold home men's basketball series this weekend
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been since March but UMaine plans to have home games on campus this weekend. UMaine men’s hoops are to host New Hampshire at “The Pit”. They play at 3 PM on Saturday and 1 PM on Sunday. No fans or media allowed due to Maine’s indoor gathering regulations. The UMaine women’s basketball team is at UNH this weekend, but will also plan to host NJIT the following weekend at Memorial Gym.

Hockey East announced an updated schedule for this weekend.

Saturday, January 2

Maine at Northeastern (Women) - 4:30 p.m. (NESN)

Sunday, January 3

Maine at Northeastern (Women) – 4:00 p.m. (NESN)

Maine at UMass Lowell (Men) - 6:00 p.m.

Monday, January 4

Maine at UMass Lowell (Men) - 3:00 p.m.

