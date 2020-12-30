TV5 viewers favorite stories of 2020

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As the year winds down, we’ve been going through some of our favorites stories of the past 12 months..

But, what about your favorite stories.

TV5 has gone through the numbers and has a list of the light hearted stories from 2020 that you liked the most...

Back in January we met Garrison Leeman, a then 15 year old plow driver with a 15 mile contract to plow snow in Palermo..

You embraced Bentley as Morgan Sturdivant told you about his quest to find a needed kidney replacement. TV5 viewers came through and a donor was found after the story aired.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft pledged 50 thousand dollars to the Soupman and his efforts to help those experiencing homelessness.

Stephen King spruced up his yard in the Spring - thanks to this piece of art carved by Josh Landry.

Don’t worry this isn’t an invasion. But it did peak your interest when these military tanks were spotted on a train in Hermon. They were bound for new home after being stored in Maine for years.

That’s by land, how about by sea.. Norwegian Cruise lines paid the town of Eastport around 50 thousand dollars a month to dock there when the pandemic shut them down..

Your eyes were on the sky in July when the Antonov AN-225 landed in Bangor. It’s the world’s largest plane...

And finally, you loved it as Debbie Carver went above and beyond for her Jonesport Elementary School students. No internet, no problem. She brought the classroom to them, making home visits giving lessons from the places like the porch!

