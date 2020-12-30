Advertisement

Statue of slave kneeling before Lincoln is removed in Boston

By WILLIAM J. KOLE
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A statue of Abraham Lincoln with a freed slave appearing to kneel at his feet — optics that drew objections amid a national reckoning with racial injustice — has been removed from its perch in downtown Boston.

Workers removed the Emancipation Memorial, also known as the Emancipation Group and the Freedman’s Memorial, early Tuesday from a park just off Boston Common where it had stood since 1879.

City officials had agreed in late June to take down the memorial after complaints and a bitter debate over the design. Mayor Marty Walsh acknowledged at the time that the statue made residents and visitors alike “uncomfortable.”

The bronze statue is a copy of a monument that was erected in Washington, D.C., three years earlier. The copy was installed in Boston because the city was home to the statue’s white creator, Thomas Ball.

It was created to celebrate the freeing of slaves in America and was based on Archer Alexander, a Black man who escaped slavery, helped the Union Army and was the last man recaptured under the Fugitive Slave Act.

But while some saw the shirtless man rising to his feet while shaking off the broken shackles on his wrists, others perceived him as kneeling before Lincoln, his white emancipator.

Freed Black donors paid for the original in Washington; white politician and circus showman Moses Kimball financed the copy in Boston. The inscription on both reads: “A race set free and the country at peace. Lincoln rests from his labors.”

More than 12,000 people had signed a petition demanding the statue’s removal, and Boston’s public arts commission voted unanimously to take it down. The statue was to be placed in storage until the city decides whether to display it in a museum.

“The decision for removal acknowledged the statue’s role in perpetuating harmful prejudices and obscuring the role of Black Americans in shaping the nation’s freedoms,” the commission said in a statement posted on its website.

The memorial had been on Boston’s radar at least since 2018, when it launched a comprehensive review of whether public sculptures, monuments and other artworks reflected the city’s diversity and didn’t offend communities of color. The arts commission said it was paying extra attention to works with “problematic histories.”

Last summer, protesters vowed to tear down the original statue in Washington, prompting the National Guard to deploy a detachment to guard it.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pompeii Pizza is closing its doors.
Bangor pizza shop closing downtown location
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 29
Maine reports 7 deaths, 591 new COVID-19 cases
Congresswoman Pingree reacts to House passing increased stimulus checks
It happened on Depot Street.
Firefighters save 150-year-old Bible during church fire in Unity
Two men were shot during a robbery Sunday night at this home on Birch Heights Drive in Trenton.
Wife of alleged Trenton shooter arrested Tuesday

Latest News

The man had been involved in a carjacking earlier Tuesday in Orange County, and was fleeing...
3 killed when suspected carjacker drives wrong way on I-95 in Fla.
The National Guard is helping out San Diego hospitals overwhelmed with coronavirus patients.
National Guard troops step in to help overwhelmed Calif. hospitals
In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford, a volunteer is administered the...
UK approves use of 2nd COVID-19 vaccine with easier storage
The U.K. variant has been discovered for the first time in the U.S. in a COVID-19 patient in...
No travel history in 1st reported US case of virus variant
Deadly crashes in Maine up despite drop in traffic this year