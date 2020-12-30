Advertisement

Shuttered Hampden recycling facility could have new owner in early 2021

An unknown buyer is negotiating a final purchase agreement
Waste piles grow since closure of Hampden Fiberight plant
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) -Coastal Resources of Maine shut down earlier this year when Fiberight ran out of money to continue operations.

Since then, the waste the facility was supposed to be handling has been divided between PERC in Orrington and landfills.

The shuttered recycling facility in Hampden has a potential buyer.

Officials with the Municipal Review Committee, which handles the waste for 115 municipalities, confirmed that a potential buyer has agreed to negotiate a final purchase agreement.

At this time, they are not releasing the identity of the group but expect to close the deal in the first quarter of 2021.

