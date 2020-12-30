Advertisement

Puritan donates $20k to fight food insecurity

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) -Piscataquis Regional Food Center received a major donation last week in support of their food distribution efforts.

Puritan Medical and Hardwood Products donated $20,000 to fight food insecurity.

The money will support efforts to distribute food to area pantries and directly to the public as need increases.

The center provided enough food for nearly 8,000 people across four distribution events during the fall.

PRFC Executive Director Erin Callaway says the gift is “tremendous.”

Some of the money will help install an additional walk in freezer next week to increase their capacity.

”Which we really, really need because with all the extra food coming to us and picking up from farms, we’re reaching our capacity of storage.”

Puritan has also pledged to match an additional $5000 in donations from company employees for a potential total of $30,000.

You can visit prfoodcenter.org to learn more about the programs and assistance they offer. Callaway says consider donating money to your local food bank as they can stretch a dollar a lot further than a typical shopper.

