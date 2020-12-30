Advertisement

Paddy Murphy’s won’t drop Bangor NYE beach ball this year

The plan is to return to tradition on New Year’s Eve of 2021.
Plan is to return to tradition in 2021
Plan is to return to tradition in 2021(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A New Year’s Eve tradition in the city of Bangor is taking a year off.

The owner of Paddy Murphy’s tells TV5 they will not be throwing the beach ball off their roof at the stroke of midnight this year.

He says with all that’s going on, it didn’t seem like the thing to do in 2020.

He adds the plan is to return to tradition on New Year’s Eve of 2021.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pompeii Pizza is closing its doors.
Bangor pizza shop closing downtown location
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 29
Maine reports 7 deaths, 591 new COVID-19 cases
Another inmate at Maine State Prison dies.
Another inmate dies at Maine State Prison, non-COVID related
Maine COVID-19 data, updated Dec. 30
Maine sees 598 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Two men were shot during a robbery Sunday night at this home on Birch Heights Drive in Trenton.
Wife of alleged Trenton shooter arrested Tuesday

Latest News

Stephen King's lawn art among the favorites.
TV5 viewers favorite stories of 2020
Investigation shows evidence of racism at Bangor High School, school officials address their response
Viewer favorites
Viewer favorites
Baileyville PD is setting up a drive-through hot dog stand and serving free hot dogs to anyone...
Baileyville PD to serve free hot dogs Friday