Paddy Murphy’s won’t drop Bangor NYE beach ball this year

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A New Year’s Eve tradition in the city of Bangor is taking a year off.

The owner of Paddy Murphy’s tells TV5 they will not be throwing the beach ball off their roof at the stroke of midnight this year.

He says with all that’s going on, it didn’t seem like the thing to do in 2020.

He adds the plan is to return to tradition on New Year’s Eve of 2021.

