Mills orders early business closures to continue until further notice amid continued surge

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW)- Gov. Janet Mills announced Wednesday that the early closure of certain businesses will continue until further notice.

The governor cited the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate and hospitalization rate as factors in the decision.

The order regarding the early business closures was set to expire on Sunday.

“With more people getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from COVID-19 in Maine, it is clear we cannot afford to relax this rule now, especially as we wait to see the full impact of the holiday season on the rate of the virus transmission in our state,” Mills said in a statement.

The governor’s order requires indoor amusements, outdoor amusements, movie theaters, performing arts venues, casinos, restaurants, bars and tasting rooms to close by 9 p.m.

Those businesses are allowed to maintain daytime operations and to continue curbside pickup and delivery service after 9 p.m.

“Maintaining an early closing time for businesses will keep them open for the majority of their operating hours while curbing late night gatherings where we are more likely to lower our guard. I encourage all Maine people who want to sustain their favorite small business through these winter months to continue to order take out or delivery which is still allowed after closing time,” Mills added.

Maine’s COVID-19 positivity rate is 5.43% for PCR tests over the last seven days, representing a significant increase over the prior seven-day period, Mills said.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.