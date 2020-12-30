Advertisement

Mills orders early business closures to continue until further notice amid continued surge

The governor cited the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate and hospitalization rate as factors in the decision
(Provided by her Office)
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW)- Gov. Janet Mills announced Wednesday that the early closure of certain businesses will continue until further notice.

The governor cited the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate and hospitalization rate as factors in the decision.

The order regarding the early business closures was set to expire on Sunday.

“With more people getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from COVID-19 in Maine, it is clear we cannot afford to relax this rule now, especially as we wait to see the full impact of the holiday season on the rate of the virus transmission in our state,” Mills said in a statement.

The governor’s order requires indoor amusements, outdoor amusements, movie theaters, performing arts venues, casinos, restaurants, bars and tasting rooms to close by 9 p.m.

Those businesses are allowed to maintain daytime operations and to continue curbside pickup and delivery service after 9 p.m.

“Maintaining an early closing time for businesses will keep them open for the majority of their operating hours while curbing late night gatherings where we are more likely to lower our guard. I encourage all Maine people who want to sustain their favorite small business through these winter months to continue to order take out or delivery which is still allowed after closing time,” Mills added.

Maine’s COVID-19 positivity rate is 5.43% for PCR tests over the last seven days, representing a significant increase over the prior seven-day period, Mills said.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pompeii Pizza is closing its doors.
Bangor pizza shop closing downtown location
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 29
Maine reports 7 deaths, 591 new COVID-19 cases
Another inmate at Maine State Prison dies.
Another inmate dies at Maine State Prison, non-COVID related
Maine COVID-19 data, updated Dec. 30
Maine sees 598 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Two men were shot during a robbery Sunday night at this home on Birch Heights Drive in Trenton.
Wife of alleged Trenton shooter arrested Tuesday

Latest News

The U.K. variant has been discovered for the first time in the U.S. in a COVID-19 patient in...
Colorado Guardsman has 1st reported US case of virus variant
Nine months into the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. is still breaking records.
US hits record for daily COVID-19 deaths
In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford, a volunteer is administered the...
UK is first to authorize easy-to-handle AstraZeneca vaccine
Luke Letlow, from the small town of Start in Richland Parish, was elected in a December runoff...
Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies from COVID-19