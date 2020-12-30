Maine sees 598 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 598 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Wednesday. Another person from York County has died with the coronavirus, the 61st in that county. There were 31 deaths there at the end of November.

Total deaths in the state now stand at 334.

There have been 23,499 overall cases in Maine. More than 20,000 are confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Dec. 30 (WABI)

According to the Maine C-D-C, recovery numbers are not up-to-date, so we’re no longer able to accurately report active cases. Instead, we’re providing you with new case counts for each county.

Both Cumberland and York County are reporting triple-digit increases. Androscoggin County follows with 83 new cases reported.

Aroostook County has 57 new cases. Penobscot County has 48 more cases. Kennebec County has 37 new cases.

