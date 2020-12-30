Advertisement

Maine sees 598 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

York County deaths have gone from 31 at the end of November to 61 with one day left in December
Maine COVID-19 data, updated Dec. 30
Maine COVID-19 data, updated Dec. 30(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 598 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Wednesday. Another person from York County has died with the coronavirus, the 61st in that county. There were 31 deaths there at the end of November.

Total deaths in the state now stand at 334.

There have been 23,499 overall cases in Maine. More than 20,000 are confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Dec. 30
Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Dec. 30(WABI)

According to the Maine C-D-C, recovery numbers are not up-to-date, so we’re no longer able to accurately report active cases. Instead, we’re providing you with new case counts for each county.

Both Cumberland and York County are reporting triple-digit increases. Androscoggin County follows with 83 new cases reported.

Aroostook County has 57 new cases. Penobscot County has 48 more cases. Kennebec County has 37 new cases.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pompeii Pizza is closing its doors.
Bangor pizza shop closing downtown location
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 29
Maine reports 7 deaths, 591 new COVID-19 cases
Two men were shot during a robbery Sunday night at this home on Birch Heights Drive in Trenton.
Wife of alleged Trenton shooter arrested Tuesday
Congresswoman Pingree reacts to House passing increased stimulus checks
It happened on Depot Street.
Firefighters save 150-year-old Bible during church fire in Unity

Latest News

Another inmate at Maine State Prison dies.
Another inmate dies at Maine State Prison, non-COVID related
Bangor death now being investigated as homicide.
Bangor Police identify homicide victim
The agency has paid out more than $11 million to cover rent for people affected by the pandemic.
Deadline looms to apply for rental relief in Maine
Deadly crashes in Maine up despite drop in traffic this year