Light Snow & Mix Tonight, Brighter & Breezy Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The ridge of high pressure that brought the fair and seasonably chilly conditions to Maine today will continue to slide east off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline tonight. As the ridge of high pressure slides to our southeast, a storm moving across southern Quebec will pull a cold front through New England tonight. The cold front will bring a mixed bag of precipitation to Maine tonight and early tomorrow. A light southerly breeze out ahead of the cold front will bring enough mild air into southern and coastal Maine that any snow early tonight will likely change to rain, with little if any accumulation expected. Across interior southern and central Maine including the Augusta and Bangor Regions a period of snow will likely be followed by a period of mixed precipitation later tonight, with a coating to as much as 2″ accumulating, with areas from Lincoln and Dover-Foxcroft on north and west remaining mostly snow, with 2 to 5″ likely piling up by the time the precipitation tapers off tomorrow morning.

A brisk northwest breeze will develop across Maine once the cold front moves offshore tomorrow morning, with morning high temps in the mid 30s to lower 40s then slowly falling during the afternoon under a partly to mostly sunny sky. A ridge of high pressure will bring Maine and the rest of New England a bright and pleasant Friday, with high temps across the Pine Tree State ranging from the mid-20s north to the mid-30s south.

The ridge of high pressure that bring our region the fair weather Friday will lift off into the Canadian Maritimes later Friday night and early Saturday, while at the same time a storm over the Ohio River Valley moves northeast and pulls a warm front towards Maine. It currently appears that the high to our northeast will cause the warm front to stall south of Maine as a new storm slides through the Gulf of Maine Saturday. The combination of the high to our northeast and the storm moving through the Gulf of Maine will likely hold enough cold air in across much of Maine so that precipitation will fall mainly as snow across the north, with snow changing to a mixture of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain from the Bangor Region on south and east across the rest of the state. Several inches of snow will likely pile up across areas that remain mostly snow, with lesser amounts in locations that see the snow change to a mixed bag. Travel on Saturday might be difficult due to snow covered and slippery roads and the WABI TV5 Forecast Center has declared Saturday a First Alert Weather Day. Stay tuned to the WABI TV5 First Alert Forecast Center for updates as we get closer to the weekend.

Tonight: Snow north and mix to rain south, with a southwesterly breeze between 6 and 12 mph and low temps in the 20s to low 30s.

Thursday: Any early snow and rain showers ending then partly to mostly sunny, with a west to northwest breeze between 10 and 20 mph and highs in the low 30s to low 40s from north to south.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a light breeze and high temps in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

Saturday: snow north and mix south, with highs in the upper 20s and 30s.

Sunday: Mixed sun and clouds, with high temps in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Monday: Possible snow and mixed precipitation, with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

