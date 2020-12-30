Investigation shows evidence of racism at Bangor High School, school officials address their response

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An independent investigation has confirmed many reports of racism among students at Bangor High School.

According to the Bangor Daily News, which obtained part of the still to be released report, Krystal Williams, a Portland lawyer, found evidence of white students calling black students the N-word.

She also found evidence of white students defending slavery and white supremacy in class discussions, among other offensive behaviors.

Wednesday, the school department addressed the findings in the report and what actions are being taken.

“We are doing many things and have been doing many things in order to address the concerns that we’re brought up in this report,” said Kathy Harris-Smedberg, Bangor Schools Interim Superintendent.

“We’re instituting individualized training and professional development opportunities for faculty, staff, and students. We are reviewing district policies and procedures. Departments are reviewing and updating curriculum and teaching practices to increase expertise from diverse lived experiences and diverse identities,” said Dana Carver-Bialer, Bangor Public Schools Affirmative Action Coordinator.

These trainings have been ongoing for faculty members for months.

But how do you teach a teenager that using the n-word is wrong?

“An internalized, an interpersonal, a structural and systemic issue. Students aren’t simply told that what they can and can’t do, but the impact of their decisions and the words that they use,” said Carver-Bialer.

School officials spoke about the importance of creating not just a more inclusive school environment but one where students feel more comfortable coming forward about their experiences.

“They’ve got ears to listen and people to react and respond. I was encouraged in the report there was consistent evidence that we do those things, but there’s also consistent evidence that we need to double down on our reporting thresholds. The student who made the report can understand they were heard, that there was a consequence, there was a growth of education point for a student, and in a lot of cases, important involvement of the families,” said Paul Butler, Principal of Bangor High School.

“We will do better, we can do better, and we continue to work really hard to do right by our students, and do right by this community,” said Carver-Bialer.

The report is expected to be made public sometime after the new year.

