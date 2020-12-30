Increasing Clouds Today, Snow Develops This Evening, Rain Along Coast

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A sunny and cold start is expected to our day. High pressure will then push to our south and clouds will increase throughout the afternoon with highs in the 20s to lower 30s. An area of low pressure advances to our west tonight into early Thursday. This system will bring us light snow and mix, mainly rain showers near the coast. It will be relatively weak and most of the precipitation will fall late evening into early Thursday morning. We’re looking at 0-2″ for the southern half of the state and 2-4″ possible north.

This low will quickly move to our north and east Thursday afternoon with partly cloudy skies likely and highs in the 30s to low 40s. We stay dry during the day on Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s. However, clouds will increase throughout the late afternoon hours and another storm is expected to move in late Friday evening into Saturday. Snow will likely break out during the evening and advance from southwest to northeast. The snow will continue throughout the night for much of the state. It will eventually transition to a mix and rain for most areas in the southern part of the state during the morning and afternoon on Saturday. Most of the precipitation ends Saturday evening and night. Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies but we are watching a storm system to our south for Sunday night into Monday. Right now, some of our computer models show snow developing throughout the region while other computer models show nothing.

Today: A sunny start with increasing clouds this afternoon, highs will run in the 20s to lower 30s. Winds west at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Periods of light snow likely across interior Maine, rain and mix expected along the coast. Lows will drop back to the 20s and lower 30s. Winds south/southwest at 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a rain or snow shower during the morning. Highs will run in the 30s to low 40s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Snow and mix will develop late evening. Highs will top out in the 30s.

Saturday: Rain, snow and mix likely. Highs will run in the 30s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will run in the 30s for much of the state. Watching a storm system to the south for Sunday night into Monday.

