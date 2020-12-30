Advertisement

Firefighters rescue animals from burning Bangor apartment building

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A few animals were saved from a burning home in Bangor on Tuesday.

Officials responded to a fire around 3:30 p.m. on Bolling Dr.

They say no humans were home at the time of the fire, but a handful of pets were.

We’re told firefighters rescued two dogs on scene by using oxygen masks made for animals and performing CPR on both dogs until they were stable.

The dogs were then transported to Penobscot Veterinary Services.

But the pair of dogs weren’t the only animals involved...

We’re told three cats were also rescued from the fire, while one dog and two other cats didn’t make it out in time.

The apartment was heavily damaged by the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

