Deadly crashes in Maine up despite drop in traffic this year

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The number of deadly crashes in Maine this year is up, despite fewer cars on the roads due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Maine Department of Transportation said that as of Dec. 24, there had been 163 deadly crashes this year, which is nine more than all of last year.

Overall crashes are down about 27%.

Maine DOT has been tracking the data and officials are still trying to determine why it has been such a deadly year on Maine roads.

“We think that speed and lack of seatbelt use are two key factors, but there is still a lot of data to go through. We’re not entirely sure why we are seeing this phenomenon, but certainly, anytime we can get the message out to folks to obey the speed limits, even when traffic is down, and buckle up, that’s what we want to do,” Maine DOT spokesman Paul Merrill said.

Merrill said the Maine DOT will have highway message board signs to remind people to be careful on the roads heading into the new year.

Deadly crashes in Maine up despite drop in traffic this year
