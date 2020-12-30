Deadline looms to apply for rental relief in Maine
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The deadline to apply for rental assistance from the Maine State Housing Authority is 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.
The agency has paid out more than $11 million to cover rent for people affected by the pandemic.
As of Dec. 21, more than $8.5 million remained in the fund, but the agency believes most of it will be used.
The Housing Authority says a new COVID-19 rent relief program is on the way.
The new relief bill signed by President Donald Trump including approximately $200 million for Maine to provide rental assistance.
The new program will be announced in January once details are worked out.
