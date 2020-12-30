Deadline looms to apply for rental relief in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The deadline to apply for rental assistance from the Maine State Housing Authority is 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

The agency has paid out more than $11 million to cover rent for people affected by the pandemic.

As of Dec. 21, more than $8.5 million remained in the fund, but the agency believes most of it will be used.

The Housing Authority says a new COVID-19 rent relief program is on the way.

The new relief bill signed by President Donald Trump including approximately $200 million for Maine to provide rental assistance.

The new program will be announced in January once details are worked out.

Copyright 2020 WMTW. All rights reserved.